Hyderabad: MMTS Trains Cancelled Over Agnipath Protests

MMTS trains in Hyderabad has been cancelled by the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday due to students agitation at Secunderabad railway station over Agnipath Scheme. Passengers have been asked to make alternate arrangements.

Nine services between Hyderabad to Lingampalli, eight services between Lingampalli to Hyderabad, 12 services between Falaknuma to Lingampalli, 13 services between Lingampalli to Falaknuma, and two services between Falaknuma to Hyderabad and Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma have been cancelled.

The protests against the scheme spread to Telangana as scores of aspirants gathered at Secunderabad railway station on Friday damaged the trains and the shops.

A total of six students have sufered injuries and one student have died reportedly as the police opened fire against them at Secunderabad railway station.

