Hyderabad: MMTS To Resume Services From Next Week

HYDERABAD: The Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains which were suspended for more than one year, since March 22, 2020, will soon resume services from the coming week.

As per reports, this was effected due to the intervention of the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who had spoken to the Railway Ministry seeking to resume the MMTS services.

Though the Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC services were resumed after the lockdown was lifted last year, MMTS services were not resumed causing inconvenience to many commuters in the Twin Cities. It is reported that over 2 lakh passengers use the suburban rail services and the pandemic had the new regulations had to force them to use private vehicles, cabs, and buses.

After the first lockdown ended RTC and Metro services were resumed. When the Second Wave affected the state, these services were also reduced and only a minimum number of buses were allowed to ply in the city during the relaxation hours.

After the Telangana Government announced the complete lifting of lockdown in the State on Saturday, the timings of Hyderabad Metro Rail services were rescheduled starting from Monday. Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from their respective terminals at 7 AM from Monday, said the Metro Rail authorities. It further stated that the last train will start at 9 PM and reach the respective stations at 10 PM.

However, permission for inter-state bus services is yet to be resumed in the State. TSRTC operates inter-state services from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. There is no confirmation of resuming the bus services as yet owing to the high number of COVID cases in these states in particular.

