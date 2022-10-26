Hyderabad Minor Rape Case: Parents Urge Telangana Govt to Reopen DAV School

Hyderabad: The DAV school senior management and parents of the students met Telangana School Education Commissioner Devasena on Wednesday to request the government to reinstate the licence of the school in Banjara Hills.

The parents expressed concerns that their children's education will take a hit due to the abrupt closure of the school in the middle of the year. The parents also presented a ballot box to the Commissioner and read out the majority opinion shared by the parents. Speaking to the media,the parents said that they were hopeful of the school reopening in a week. ''The commissioner gave us a guarantee that the school will reopen,'' they said.

The school senior management, that came down from Delhi expressed regret over the heinous rape of a 4-year-old child that occurred in Banjara Hills school.

