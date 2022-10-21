Hyderabad Minor Rape Case: BSD DAV School Recognition Cancelled

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to cancel the recognition of BSD DAV public school in Banjara Hills, where the sexual assault of a 4 year old girl came into the limelight on Tuesday.

The Minister further requested the students currently studying in the school to take admissions in the neighbouring schools so that the academic year is not wasted.

The minister said that the responsibility of clearing the doubts of the students’ parents in this regard is entirely on district education department officer.

She further announced that a committee headed by the Education Secretary will be formed to advise the government on the security measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The minister said that the director of the school education department, the secretary of the women and child welfare department and the DIG level officers who are supervising the safety of women in the police department will be members of this committee. The committee will submit its report within a week, he said.

Based on this report, special measures will be taken regarding the safety of the students, she said. The Minister stated that there is a need to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future, such as obtaining a guarantee from the owners of the respective schools.

