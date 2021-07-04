Hyderabad: Minor Girls Rescued From Child Labour in Rachakonda

The Rachakonda Operation Muskaan – VII group saved seven minor girls from a bottle washing unit in Saheb Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. Operation Muskaan is tasked with locating missing children, finding those in child labour, and identifying teenagers working in dangerous jobs.

The Vanasthalipuram Operation Muskaan-VII Team, along with officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, went to a bottle washing unit in Saheb Nagar and discovered that the management had hired seven minor girls to wash empty bottles.

Also Read: Telangana Farmer Falls at TRS MLA's Feet to Save His Land From Grabbers

All the children in their early and mid-teens were rescued, and their personal and family details were entered into the ‘Darpan App' for identification. The rescued children were later transferred to a Child Care Center in Hayathnagar, in coordination with Labor Department officials. The Vanasthalipuram police have also opened an investigation into the matter.