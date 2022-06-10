Hyderabad: Minor Girl Raped Multiple Times By A Man in LB Nagar

In a very tragic incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a man. The incident took place in LB Nagar. According to the reports, suspect Mohd.Saleem, a driver working at the Malakpet market raped the girl many times. Saleem and the girl were neighbours. Police said that Saleem on the pretext of sending her to a nearby shop called her into his house and raped her. The man also threatened her not to reveal anything to anyone, if she does then her family will be in danger. The mother of the girl noticed some behavioural changes in the girl and later asked about what has happened. The girl shared what has happened with her mother. Later, the mother of the girl filed a case in the nearby police station and the investigation is underway.

In another incident, two minor girls were sexually assaulted in Hyderabad. According to the reports, one of the suspects was identified as Mohammad Nawaz and he is an auto driver by profession. Many cases were filed against Mohammad Nawaz in Malakpet and Amberpet police stations. Another suspect was identified as Mohammad Imtiyaz Ahmed and a total of 23 cases are pending on him in Chikkadpally, Begumpet, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad, Punjagutta, and Kachiguda Police Stations.

Also Read: Telangana: KTR to Open Kaithalapur Flyover Know More