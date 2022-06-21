Hyderabad: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped in Chandrayanagutta

In a shocking development, an incident of a minor girl being picked up by four members in auto and raped has come to light.

It is learnt that the girl was on her way to her grandmother's house when she was abducted by a gang of four in an auto rickshaw.

The incident reportedly took place on June 16, the day the girl had gone missing from her home. According to latest reports, the police has taken into custody four members and questioning them in the case.

The Chandrayanagutta minor girl rape case is the latest crime to hit the city. It was only two weeks ago that a minor girl was gangraped in a moving car by her friends after she left with them from the Amnesia Pub. The investigation in the case is still underway. The accused have been identified as Abu, aiyas, Sheikh Feroze and Shahil