Hyderabad: Migrant Worker From Chhattisgarh Accidentally Falls off Gachibowli Flyover, Dies

In a very tragic incident, a worker accidentally fell down from the under construction flyover in the early hours of Thursday. He was a native of Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, and was working at the under construction flyover in Gachibowli. The deceased was identified as Makutram Sidar who was in his mid-20s.

According to the police, he was sleeping on the flyover when he fell down. Police have filed the case and are investigating in all angles to know how the incident took place.

Reports say, Makutram Sidar migrated to Hyderabad for work around eight months ago, and had been working at the under-construction flyover, the works of which have been taken up by MVR Constructions. On Thursday morning, he fell down in sleep and died. Raidurgam Police have registered a case based on a complaint from his brother.

Also Read: There Should Be Only One Paddy Procurement Policy In Telangana Says Harish Rao