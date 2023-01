Hyderabad metro rail limited workers boycotted their duties and went on strike demanding pay hike on Tuesday. There are large queues at ticketing counters in the metro stations as the employees boycotted duties.

The workers told the media that there has been no rise in their pay for 5 years. A statement from the metro authorities on the strike is awaited.

