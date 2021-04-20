Hyderabad Metro Train Timings Revised After Night Curfew Imposed

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced night curfew in the State to curb the coronavirus cases, which come into effect from tonight. With restrictions imposed on the state transport services which have to operate in the stipulated time Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy on Tuesday announced changes in Metro services in this regard.

As the curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am, Metro services in Hyderabad will be available till 7.40 PM.

The Hyderabad Metro has announced that it will operate its last train at 7.45 pm from all terminal stations, and these trains will reach the destination stations before 8.45 pm.

The Metro has also said that there will be no change in timings as far its first train which starts at 6.30 am.

Metro passengers have been asked to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocol and follow the mandatory regulations like wearing facemasks, maintain social distancing, regular hand sanitisation and go through thermal screening. NVS Reddy said that thermal screening and sanitisers were made available at all Metro stations.

Considering the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and with the MHA issuing an order laying down guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 providing for states to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Telangana Government has decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM with effect from today April 20 night till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As per the GO released today on Tuesday, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8.00 PM.

