HYDERABAD: In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is likely to resume the Metro rail services in the city from the third week of June. Sources within the HMRL have indicated to this effect.

Metro trains remain suspended for well over 70 days since the countrywide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus on March 24. It is reported that the L&T is losing about Rs 45 crore a month due to lack of passenger fare collections and also rentals from commercial shops in malls and stations. Each of the metro trains has the capacity of ferrying 1,000 passengers at a time.

Now, in the coronavirus pandemic scenario, the number of passengers is likely to be restricted to only 50 per cent as part of preventive measures against the dreaded virus. This means, Metro trains will run to half their capacity, ferrying about 500 passengers at a time. Even of these 500 passengers, only 50 per cent will be allowed to go to the platform and the rest will be made to wait in the lobbies in the stations, sources said.

The Hyderabad Metro Limited is planning to emulate Chennai Metro Rail Limited in adopting innovative ways as part of preventive care. The Chennai Metro has come up with contactless operations of their lift system to prevent further spread of the killer virus. It has installed the foot-operated lift to avoid hand contact with the elevators’ buttons thus reducing the possibility of contracting the virus.

White circles will also be marked in the coaches to maintain physical distancing, the sources said.

In complete adherence to the Centre’s guidelines, the rail coaches will be sanitized regularly and hand sanitizers will be made available for the passengers.

Metro services are one of the most awaited besides the city bus services. Following the Central government's lockdown relaxations, the state government has permitted RTC services across the state. However, the city buses are yet to resume in Hyderabad.