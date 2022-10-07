Hyderabad Metro Timings Rescheduled from October 10, Check Details Here
The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday announced that it has rescheduled the timings of its services from October 10. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate its services from 6 a.m (first train) to 11.00 p.m (last train from respective stations).
“The last train will leave at 11 PM from respective terminal stations while starting the daily services at the usual 6 AM. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe,” said NVS Reddy, Manging Director, HMRL in a tweet.
The Hyderabad Metro Rail also became the first to comeup with an e-ticketing system through Whatsapp in association with its delivery partner Billeasy.
