Hyderabad: Metro Suvarna Offer 2021 Launched For Passengers

HYDERABAD: The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) authorities on Friday announced a new festive offer - Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, which will be rolled out soon from October 18 to January 15, 2022

The offer includes a Trip Pass, special Fare on Green Line and a Monthly Lucky Draw for metro travelers, LTMRHL said in a statement here.

Trip Pass Offer

Under Trip Pass Offer, metro passengers can purchase 30 trips of any fare zone by paying only for 20 trips. The trips have to be utilised within 45 days. This offer is applicable only on Metro Smart Card (old and new).

Special Fare on Green line Offer

Under Special Fare on Green line Offer, passengers can travel within Green Line between MGBS and JBS Parade Ground Metro Stations by paying a maximum fare of only Rs 15 for each trip.

Metro monthly lucky draw

There is a monthly lucky draw with attractive prizes to be won from October 2021 to April 2022.

Every month 5 winners will be decided by random lucky draw from among CSC (Contactless Smart Card) card users who have travelled at least 20 times in the relevant calendar month.

Users need to register their CSC on TSavaari or at metro stations to be eligible for this scheme.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL stated that they decided to launch the second season of the Metro Suvarna Offer after receiving a great response from the Hyderabad Metro users.

