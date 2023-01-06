Hyderabad Metro Fare Hike Soon

Hyderabad metro ticket prices are likely to cost more in the upcoming days. As per the highly placed sources from the metro management, the prices are set for a 5 to 10 percent hike. The metro ticket prices hike will be depend on the fare fixation committee report which is going to be out soon.

In October, the Union Ministry of housing and urban affairs had constituted a committee to recommend fare revision for the Hyderabad Metro.

The HMRL officials were in negotiations with the government to increase the ticket price maximum to 100 per person.

Currently, the metro minimum fare from one station to another is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 60.

Also Read: Cantonment-GHMC Merger: Centre Constitutes Committee, Seeks Report