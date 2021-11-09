Hyderabad Metro Early Morning Rides To Start Soon

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday asked the Metro officials to consider a request of starting the services by 6 am. KTR took to his Twitter and responded to a tweet made by a passenger in which the netizen shared a video and said that most of the trains reach Secunderabad by 6 in the morning, so people need to wait for an hour for the metro to begin. He also said that cabs are very expensive in the early hours.

KTR said that he agree with the suggestion made by a Twitter user and asked HMRL MD and L&T to coordinate and ensure the same. So, official information on the revised timings is expected soon. Here are the tweets.

Request you to start Metro by 6AM @Hyd, Most trains reach by 6 & people are having 2 wait 4d last 1 Hour 4 Metro 2 begin, Cabs r expensive in early hours & wastin 1hr on a Monday morning is expensive 4us! pic.twitter.com/bI5CkKHOwT — Abhinav Sudarsi (@SudarsiAbhinav) November 8, 2021

As you can see there are 100s of people waiting for the train including Senior Citizens.. pic.twitter.com/3clyVoyae0 — Abhinav Sudarsi (@SudarsiAbhinav) November 8, 2021

I agree with your suggestion Abhinav@md_hmrl and @ltmhyd please coordinate and ensure https://t.co/36OMtyaVxq — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 8, 2021

