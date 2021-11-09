Hyderabad Metro Early Morning Rides To Start Soon

Nov 09, 2021, 14:57 IST
Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday asked the Metro officials to consider a request of starting the services by 6 am. KTR took to his Twitter and responded to a tweet made by a passenger in which the netizen shared a video and said that most of the trains reach Secunderabad by 6 in the morning, so people need to wait for an hour for the metro to begin. He also said that cabs are very expensive in the early hours.

KTR said that he agree with the suggestion made by a Twitter user and asked HMRL MD and L&T to coordinate and ensure the same. So, official information on the revised timings is expected soon. Here are the tweets.

