Hyderabad Metro Bumper Offer: 'Super Saver Metro Holiday Card' For Just Rs. 59

A bumper offer for the passengers who travel by Hyderabad Metro. Starting from Ugadi, Hyderabad Metro launched a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card and a passenger who owns the card can travel across 57 stations and three corridors on 100 days including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and government holidays.

The card was unveiled on Thursday by KVB Reddy, chief executive officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, at the Ameerpet station in the city. The cards are available at all the metro stations from April 2 and a passenger has to purchase the card at just Rs. 50 and should make a top-up of Rs. 59. The top-up value is valid only on the date of recharge and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network.

“What a better Ugadi offer to our passengers than a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card! This power-packed card will not only help our passengers opt for unlimited metro travel on a holiday but also be lighter on their wallets. With such offers in place, people will be motivated to use the metro more often for their city commute.” said NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro.

"The special offer reinforces our commitment to provide best in class travel options for passengers. We promise many such officers awaiting the citizens," said KVB Reddy.

The list of holidays can be accessed either at the rail ticket counter, by scanning the QR code, on the T-Savaari app, or on the metro’s website.

For the 'Metro Suvarna Offer' event, L&T Metro Rail Limited organized a lucky draw for its customers on Thursday. The five lucky winners of the monthly draw won prizes like TV Sets, Air- Conditioner, Microwave ovens, and mobile phones.

(By Shyamala Tulasi)