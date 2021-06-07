Hyderabad Mega Vaccination Drive at Hitex: 40K Get COVID Jabs

Hyderabad: On Sunday, a mega Covid vaccine drive was held at the Hitex Grounds, Madhapur. Around 40,000 individuals of age 18 and above received the shot. The drive was organized by Medicover Hospitals, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

All the arrangements were made. There were over three halls with special side arrangement for the senior citizens. Executive Director, Medicover Group of Hospitals, Hari Krishna shared that they made many stations for a smooth run. Around 300 vaccine stations, 700 nurses and a 5-bed emergency facility was available. Also, there were 10 ambulances ready in case anyone needed to be shifted to the hospital.

Around 300 administration staff of Medicover and 150 volunteers from SCSC were present to help with the management. The inauguration was done by the Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao along with Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar.

Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin was available for administration. People could register on the CoWIN app and walk in to get their shot. Individuals who have pre-registered came to the Hitex Exhibition Grounds, scan a QR Code, and then proceeded for vaccination.

"We believe that vaccination is the only solution under the current circumstances," stated Krishna Yedula, SCSC General Secretary. "We are hoping that the maximum number of people will benefit from this initiative."

The vaccine drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 was announced on May 1. But due to the shortage in doses, it couldn’t happen in full force. Now as the shots are available once again, the state government is trying to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.