Hyderabad Medico Arrested For Selling Drugs To Depressed People

More than 20 people including a medical student Aditya Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad studying in Bangalore was arrested by the officials of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) for selling drugs to a few people who have been suffering from depression.

Many people from high-profile families became addicted to drugs, according to NCB officials who had conducted searches across India including Telangana. The drug was ordered from abroad by paying online. The accused allegedly used digital payment methods to transfer money in order to obtain drugs.

During the searches, NCB officials have seized the phones of the accused and suspects and verified them. According to the reports, the accused have set up a Telegram group and communicated with 300 people around the country.

NCB officials have conducted raids in Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Assam, and many other places.

An official said that, "The investigators found that the accused had created such a group on Telegram app in order to earn easy money and sold drugs after some of the accused faced severe losses in their business during the lockdown. Some of the accused deleted their data from the mobile phone and a police constable helped the accused in erasing the data."

It is said that Aditya Reddy was found purchasing drugs for use on mentally disordered persons. He is also having contacts with the drug peddlers through social media.

