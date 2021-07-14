Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Sidelined And Upset?

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed anguish over the officials for not informing about the developemental activities that are taking place in the city. She said that some of the works are going on in the city without bringing to her notice. Mayor said that ground breaking cermonies and a few inaugural funtions are taking place without inviting her and some of the officials are not following the protocol. She informed the same to the Commissioner and the higher officials in the Engineering department.

Vijayalakshmi also issued memos to DEE, EE and SEs of four zones where some of the works have taken place without her knowledge and also sought an explanation from Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. According to the reports, the officials have already sent their explanation to Mayor.

Today, Vijayalakshmi distributed Safety health kits to GHMC sanitation workers in Banjara Hills Division. Each kit costs Rs.4133 containing 56 masks, radium jacket, raincoat, gloves, safety shoes, soaps, towels and Sanitizers, along with DC Seva Eslavath, Amoh Ravi Kanth.

Mayor visited Nagole Ayyappa Colony, Sri Mahalakshmi Vambe colony and Adarsh Nagar and reviewed the trunkline and box drain activities on Tuesday. She assured to complete all the pending activities in the area as a preventive measure.