HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 26.

Rammohan along with his family underwent coronavirus tests yesterday, for which the results came out today. All his family members have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to reports, Rammohan is now under self isolation at his residence in Hyderabad. As a precautionary measure, the Mayor was reportedly undergoing home quarantine before his test results were out. Earlier, the Mayor had also undergone COVID-19 tests twice where he tested negative for the virus both times.

Rammohan will donate his plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients, once he gets recovered from the virus, sources said. The Mayor also appealed to all those COVID-19 fighters who had successfully recovered from the virus to donate their plasma.

On Friday, former TRS MP and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha also went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the COVID-19. On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases in the state have crossed 50,000 till date.

Many leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had tested positive for the virus. On July 23, TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19. On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat tested positive for coronavirus.



Along with Quthbullapur MLA, three more ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus so far. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted the virus. Earlier, Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padmarao were also infected with COVID-19.

On Saturday, Telangana reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of cases rose to 54,059. Currently there are 12,264 active cases in the state. A total of 41,332 people were completely cured and recovered from the virus till date.