Hyderabad: Marredpally SHO Suspended After Woman Files Rape Case

HYDERABAD: Marredpally SHO Nageshwar Rao has been suspended on Saturday aftercases of rape, trespass and kidnap registered against the officer by the Vanasthalipuram Police.

A woman lodged a complaint against Rao with the Vanasthalipuram police on Friday. In her complaint,the woman stated that CI Nageshwar Rao allegedly raped her and threatened her husband at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Later, the police officer force the couple to leave the city immediately. While leaving the city the car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam and the couple escaped uninjured and approached the police the next day.

Following the complaint against the Inspector, police have registered cases under Indian Penal Code(IPC) sections 307 (Attempt to murder),448 (house trespass), 365 (Kidnap) and also under Arms Act 1959.

As part of the investigation, the woman was sent to medical examination and also the CLUES teams collected the evidence at the scene of the offence for forensic analysis. Special teams were formed to nab the absconding Inspector Nageshwar Rao and a departmental enquiry was initiated against the inspector, a statement from the Rachakonda Police read.

An incident of #rape, #CriminalTrespass, attempt to #murder, #kidnapping and #Arms act reported at @Vanasthaliprmps on the intervening night of 07/08.7.2022, where the Police officer is alleged to have committed rape on the wife of the old accused #arrested by him in the past. pic.twitter.com/lrrlPQP5O5 — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) July 9, 2022

