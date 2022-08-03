Hyderabad: Marredpally SI Hurt In Knife Attack

Marredpally Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar was attacked by unidentified persons on Tuesday night. Two persons attacked SI who was on night duty on Tuesday with a knife. The incident took place at around 2.50 am on August 2.

Sub-inspector Vinay, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the nearby private hospital. Four stitches were made on his stomach and four stitches on his back. Doctors said that the condition of the sub-inspector is stable now. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar, who was on night duty in front of Om Shanti Tiffin Centre, along with another police officer Satyanarayana, conducted the inspection. At the same time, they saw two people coming from the opposite direction on a motorcycle without a number plate. The police stopped them, and while they were interrogating them, suddenly one of the persons attacked SI Vinay Kumar with a small knife. He stabbed the SI in his stomach and back. The two persons fled the spot. The accused have been identified as Pawan and Sanjay, who are the residents of Sanjay Nagar in Langar Houz. The accused had a past criminal history and had gone to jail under the PD Act.