In a tragic incident, a 45 year old man was swept away in a canal at Kondurg in Cyberabad limits on Saturday. The victim was identified as K Jahangir hails from Vishwwanathpur village. He was washed away while he was attempting to cross the stream amid heavy rainfall in Hyderabad. Police launched a search operation. The incident took place at around 12:30 Pm on Saturday. According to the reports, passers by asked Jahangir not to cross the stream but he ignored the warnings given by them.

ACP Shadnagar, Surendar said that, "The small canal was overflowing because of the heavy rains. He was seen holding two bags while crossing the canal when he accidentally lost his balance and fell. He got swept away into the stream."

This incident occurred four days after a man went missing in the Saroornagar lake on Sunday. The rescue team on Monday recovered the body of Naveen Kumar. A 45-year-old Naveen Kumar who was trying to help a two-wheeler driver across a stream of water in the Tapovan colony lost his balance and was swept away into the Saroornagar lake on September 20 evening.

On September 18th, a 12 year old girl, Sumedha fell into an open drain and died. The incident took place in the Neredmet area of Hyderabad. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) in the meantime sanctioned Rs 300 crore to cover open drains within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. A case has been filed by the parents of Sumedha Kapuria against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao, GHMC Bontu Ram Mohan, GHMC commissioner, zonal commissioner, local corporator, and other officials.