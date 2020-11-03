Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death In The US

WASHINGTON: A 37 year-old man from Hyderabad was killed by unknown assailants in Georgia, the United States, on Sunday. The deceased Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin originally from the Old City area of Chanchalguda was living in Georgia for the past ten years and was running a grocery store there. Arif was allegedly attacked by four assailants and stabbed to death indiscriminately right outside his home. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and died while undergoing treatment. The whole incident was said to be recorded in the CCTV cameras.

Georgia police informed Arif’s family members in Hyderabad about his death. Arif’s wife Mehnaz Fatima, has requested the Indian government to allow her and her father to travel to the United States on an emergency visa. She said there were no relatives in the US and asked the Indian government to help her to conduct the funeral in Georgia. She also stated that he had spoken to her husband on Sunday at 9 AM and he said he would call her back after half an hour. However, she did not receive any call from him. After sometime she got the news of her husband's death through a friend there.

Meanwhile, Telangana party Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan wrote a letter to the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in the US, to allow Fatima to travel to Georgia for her husband's last rites.