HYDERABAD: In a case of hospital negligence and public apathy, a man was left to die on the road after he collapsed. The heart-wrenching incident happened at ECIL Crossroads here on Wednesday afternoon. The person, identified as Prithvi Raj, a resident of Jawaharnagar, collapsed while waiting to be shifted to another hospital after treatment was denied by Jenia Hospital. Even as Prithvi Raj’s wife cried for help, no one from the crowd of onlookers came forward to shift him to hospital in time. While people around did not dare step forward to offer their help apparently due to coronavirus fear, Prithvi Raj became a casualty of the negligence and indifference on the part of Jenia Hospital, which denied him treatment in the first place.

According to details, Pruthvi Raj had been suffering from fever for over three days. He was taken to the nearby Jenia Hospital for treatment. But in a glaring case of gross negligence, the staff at the hospital behaved indifferently and did not provide any treatment. On the contrary, they asked Prithvi’s family members to take him to another hospital.

Left with no other option, the family members had decided to take him to another hospital and were waiting for an auto-rickshaw to come their way. All of a sudden, Prithvi Raj collapsed on the road. While no one came to his rescue, a video filmed on a mobile smartphone showed his wife crying and pleading with people to help her shift her husband to a hospital. After some time, an ambulance arrived at the scene. The ambulance staff was seen in the video trying to revive an unconscious Prithvi before he was stretchered into the vehicle. But as fate would have it, he was already found to be dead by then. The body was later shifted for a post-mortem examination.

Shattered by the shocking death of Prithvi, his family members alleged that no one came forward to shift him to the hospital because of the coronavirus scare.