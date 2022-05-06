Hyderabad: Man Kills Wife, Paramour With A Screwdriver, Arrested

A 49-year-old man was arrested by Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad for killing his wife and her lover. Abdullapurmet double murder case accused K Srinivas Rao has confessed that he killed his wife and her alleged paramour after feeling humiliated, said the police.

According to the police, Yashwanth and K Satyavathi alias Jyothi were murdered by her husband Srinivas Rao as his wife refused to stop the affair.

The accused was caught and remanded to judicial custody, said Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar.

According to the reports, Srinivas and his wife came to Hyderabad from Vijayawada to eke out a living. The couple has been residing in Warasiguda. After a few days, Yashwanth and Jyothi got into a relationship. When Srinivas came to know about the affair, he warned the duo. Then the accused said that they would return to Vijayawada to which Jyothi agreed.

On the day of the murder, Srinivas, Satyavathi, and Yashwant went to Abdullapurmet on two bikes. There he had planned to kill them. After reaching Kothagudem town, they consumed liquor. Srinivas felt outraged when he has seen the victims in a compromising position. He hit them with boulders and stabbed them with a screwdriver. Both of them died on the spot and left the bodies in an isolated area and fled the spot.

