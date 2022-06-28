Hyderabad: Man Kills Wife, Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of Train

A man allegedly killed his wife in Hyderabad, later he also ended his life by jumping in front of a train in Hyderabad. Going into the details, a few days ago, Mahanand Biswas (24) and Pampa Sarkar (22) came to Hyderabad from Assam and were staying in Prem Nagar. Mahanand Biswas was working as a security guard in GVK Mall.

For the past three days, the couple were quarreling with each other. On June 27th, in a fit of rage, the man brutally murdered his wife by drowning her in a tub of water at around 4 PM. Later, on the same day, he also committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Nampally Railway Station. The railway police who got the information about a body lying on the tracks reached the spot and collected the body parts. They have sent the body parts to the government hospital for postmortem. The police have found a diary with the man. In the diary, he wrote that he killed his wife. The railway police immediately passed the information to the Panjagutta Police.

The Punjagutta cops reached the home of the man and they found it was locked from the outside. The police broke the latch and they found the dead body of the woman. The dead body of the woman was sent for the postmortem. Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

