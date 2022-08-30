Hyderabad Man Jumps to Death From Balanagar Flyover

A man died after he allegedly jumped from Balanagar flyover, Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. He died on the spot. He was immediately shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. The details of the man are not known. Bala Nagar police have registered a case.

Police said the incident took place at around 2 AM. "He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot," said the Balanagar police. The cops are investigating the case to know the exact reason behind the man ending his life.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726