Hyderabad: Man Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight

Three unidentified persons pulled down a man riding a bike and hacked him to death in broad daylight and in full public view on a main road at Jiyaguda under Kulsumpura police limits in the city on Sunday afternoon. Videos of the incident shot by a passerby went viral on social media. No one came forward and helped him. The video showed the three persons attacking the victim with weapons even as the victim shouted for help and tried to escape. The victim was identified as Sainath with the help of an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.

Goshamahal ACP R Satish Kumar said the police had formed six teams to nab the assailants.

Police found that after the murder, the accused fled the spot by jumping into the Musi River, waded to the other side and escaped.