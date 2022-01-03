Hyderabad Man Finds Fungus in Karachi Bakery Sweets

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed Rs. 10,000 penalty on the owners of a top bakery for selling a sweet with fungus on it.

A netizen by the name of Srinivasa Rao took to his Twitter and wrote, "Karachi Bakery Hyderabad packaged sweets have fungus growing on them, please consume them cautiously." Here is the tweet...

He said that he had purchased the sweet from the Khajaguda branch of Karachi Bakery on Saturday. He was shocked to find fungus on the sweet after opening the sweet box. He took to his Twitter and shared the pictures and tagged KTR, Arvind Kumar, Vijaya Gadwal, GHMC, GHMC Commissioner, and a few other officials. He also urged them to take necessary action against them.

GHMC reacted on time and said that their team would solve the problem as soon as possible.