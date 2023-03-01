Hyderabad: Man Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While Playing Badminton

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man collapsed while playing badminton at Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet area of Hyderabad.

The other people present at the stadium rushed him to the Gandhi hospital but he was declared brought dead. The doctors suspected a cardiac arrest may be the cause for his sudden death.

According to police, the deceased person identified as Paramesh Yadav complained of chest pain and collapsed while playing badminton at the indoor stadium. He was a private employee who would spend his evenings playing cricket and badminton at the stadium. He is survived by wife and children.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding function in Nirmal district on Monday. He later succumbed to cardiac arrest. The dance footage was captured on camera and the footage is going viral.

