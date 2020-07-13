HYDERABAD: A man died by suicide at his residence in Santoshnagar here over fears of contracting the COVID-19 infection. The incident happened on Saturday, July 11.

According to Santoshnagar police, the 38-year-old man was unemployed. He has been suffering from fever for the last few days and a doctor advised him to undergo a COVID-19 test.

Police said that his brother was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital and he also must also have contracted the disease and he panicked.

However, the man had not taken the test. On Saturday at around 9 pm, he died by suicide and hanged himself from the ceiling of his room.

His family later broke open the door to find him dead.

His father had died few days back.

Telangana has recorded 1,269 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 34,671 while eight persons succumbed to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 356 across the state.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)