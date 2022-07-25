Hyderabad Man Arrested For Posting Morphed Photos Of Girls, Women On Instagram

Hyderabad Police's cyber cell have arrested a man for allegedly morphing photographs of girls and women on Sunday. He also posted the morphed pictures on Instagram.

The man was identified as K Harshith, a resident of Patancheru. He created a fake Instagram account on his mobile phone. He downloaded photographs of a few women and girls and later, he morphed the pictures. He also started sending the pics to the victims and threatened them to share their photographs.

One of the victims approached the police, after which the cops traced him and arrested him. He was booked under various sections.