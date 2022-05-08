Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Morphing Photos of Tollywood Actress

Hyderabad police arrested a man for harassing an unnamed Tollywood actress. According to reports, the accused took her contact number through StarMaker mobile app and morphed her photos and threatened to post it on porn websites.

The actress was repeatedly harassed and blackmailed by the accused. She had even stopped going to shoots. Later, the Tollywood actor decided to report the matter to the Cyberabad police. Acting on the complaint, the Madhapur SHE team immediately nabbed the accused and remanded him into judicial remand.

Also Read: Russian Forces Drop Bomb on Luhansk School Sheltering Dozens of People