Hyderabad: Man Arrested On Charges of Raping Minor Girl At Knife Point

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of threatening and raping a minor girl at knifepoint in the month of June.

The arrested accused was identified as Mod. Rashid (30) is a construction worker, who was a distant relative of the victim and also lived in the same neighbourhood. The 14-year-old victim stayed with her mother, step-father, and two siblings.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother questioned the girl after she found her to be in a depressed mood for some time. After she pressed further, the girl broke down and shared her ordeal with her mother about the incidence of rape by the accused.

According to police, the accused who was their neighbour was aware of the victim's parents' work timings and when the children would be alone at home. On June 2 he entered her house and tried to make sexual advances toward her. When she resisted, he threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, Banjara Hills police filed a case and are interrogating Rashid.

