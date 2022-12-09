Hyderabad: Man Along With 100 Goons Kidnap Dental Doctor In Adibatla

A woman has been kidnapped by a group of 100 people from her house by vandalising the furniture at Adibatla under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Firday.

The woman’s parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house and forcibly took away their daughter Viashali. Her parents also said that the youth have attacked their neighbours and relatives who had come to rescue their daughter.

On receiving the information about the incident, Ibrahimpatnam ACP Umamaheshwar along with his team reached the spot. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the kidnappers, the police said.

Police are verifying the CCTV footages in their surroundings.

Police further added that the Kidnapper has been identified as Mr Tea founder Naveen Reddy.

