HYDERABAD: A man has lodged a complaint with the Hussaini Alam police station alleging that AIMIM (All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan MLA from Charminar Assembly constituency slapped him on the cheek for not saluting him. According to details, Ghulam Gaus Jilani, 45, of Panch Mohalla area, had lodged a complaint with the Hussaini Alam police station on Saturday night that MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, who was on his way home, had slapped him on the cheek for not saluting him.

The matter went viral on social media on Sunday. The man also told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house. A CCTV footage purportedly shows the MLA slapping the man and being pushed aside by another person.

"After hitting me, the MLA said I did not say 'Salaam' to him. Why should I say 'Salaam' when I had not seen him before," the complainant said. He also accused the MLA's nephews of threatening to shoot him. He said he had also complained to the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Police, who received the complaint, rushed him to Osmania Hospital on Saturday night. They said that an inquiry was being conducted into the matter. We are also examining the CCTV footage, the police said.