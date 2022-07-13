Hyderabad: Malakpet Hotel Worker Killed By Speeding Car While Trying To Cover Pothole

In a tragic incident, a hotel worker was killed in Malakpet on Tuesday, after being hit by a speeding car even as he was trying to cover a pothole for people's safety.

A resident of Ghousia Masjid in Dabeerpura, Liaqat Ali Khan alias Zahed was working at Sohail hotel. On Tuesday night, Zahed saw a pothole in front of his hotel and being a good Samaritan he went to cover it. He was putting up barricades to prevent commuters from falling into it who were going that way.

“While he was trying to cover it, a speeding car hit him. Zahed was flung into the air and fell a few feet away on the road. The car driver fled from the scene. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead,” the police said.

A case was registered and the police are verifying the CCTV footage to trace the car number plate and the driver who committed the drastic act.

