Hyderabad: Lured Into Honey Trap, Senior Citizen Loses Rs. 11 Lakh To Fraudsters

Fraudsters are finding new ways to cheat people. A 77-year-old has been cheated of Rs.11 lakh from his bank accounts by cyber fraudsters. The old man started chatting with a person and fallen into the trap. The old man used to get messages from the unknown person saying that she was loving him. After some days, the old man realised that he lost Rs.11 lakh from his bank account. The old man immediately raised a complaint in the cybercrime branch, Hyderbad. The officials have started an investigation into the cyber fraud case.

In most cases, fraudsters target widowed or single people looking for a second chance at companionship. They pose as having good jobs staying abroad and at times, they also introduce other people as their family members. They chat more frequently and after some days, they will ask for money stating that they have been carrying a lot of money and gifts and had been taken into custody for money laundering. Then the woman may get a call saying that he was the customs officer and would ask to send money to different accounts. After receiving money, none of the phone numbers would work. So, Cyber Crime officials always warn people to be careful while doing online transactions for unknown persons.