Hyderabad: Lover Stabs Woman To Death

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her lover. The incident took place in the area that falls under Rainbazar police station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Radhika. The family of Raj Kumar who hails from Karangutti area of ​​Nagalgidda mandal in Narayankhed constituency of Sangareddy district came to the city, a few years ago and are living in Dattatreyanagar in Asifnagar.

Radhika is studying LLB at Mahatma Gandhi Law College. Radhika loves animals a lot and trains animals at Peoples for Animals in Gachibowli. She used to participate in various activities related to animals. A few months ago, she met Syed Mohammad Mustafa who is a resident of Madinanagar. Their friendship slowly turned into love.

Mustafa has been on the run for the last twenty days and is not answering Radhika's calls. She decided to go to Mustafa's house in Madinanagar on Saturday night and demanded him to marry. There was an altercation between Radhika and Mustafa's family members. Mustafa pacified Radhika and took her to his house.

Later, he along with his borther Syed Jameel stabbed the woman. The dead body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post mortem. Mir Chowk ACP Anand, Rainbazar Inspector Anjaneyulu have registered SC/ST atrocity case and are investigating the case in all the possible angles. The villagers of Karasugutti expressed anger over the incident.