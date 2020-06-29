Hyderabad Lockdown: How Can We Better Prepare Ourselves This Time
HYDERABAD: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, the Telangana government is planning to take a decision to impose a 15-day lockdown in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in the next few days.
Telangana has recorded 983 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,419. Four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and the toll reached 247. Of the 983 new cases reported, 816 cases were registered from GHMC.
India began its coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown from March 26 so as to stop its novel coronavirus spread. However, as Unlock 1 began, and Hyderabad being a metropolitan city, people started coming out, some out for leisure and some for their livelihood. However, with speculations that a possible lockdown could begin in the city in the next coming days, it is only intelligent that we are better prepared this time.
People are far more aware and enlightened about the lockdown than they were two months ago. So, it should become a lot easier for people to prepare themselves better and brace for it. Here's how we can manage the lockdown better and the preventive steps we can take this time - individually and also what we expect from the government.
- As Telangana has performed abysmally in terms of COVID-19 tests, the government needs to ramp up tests. The Telangana government can follow at the footsteps of its neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh, which ranks number one in terms of testing in India.
- Earlier detection can help to isolate suspected COVID-19 patients from others thereby reducing risk. The government should trace primary contacts of COVID-19 infected persons and test them.
- Don't neglect if anyone shows symptoms of cough, fever, etc. Call helpline centres and go for self-quarantine.
- For people living in containment zones, the government must deliver vegetables and other basic requirements at their doorsteps.
- Lockdown enforcement must be followed strictly. However, a one or two hours relaxation must be given for buying essentials. This makes it necessary that individuals follow physical distancing and respect lockdown norms when they step out.
- Wearing masks must be mandatory. Individuals must also carry alcohol-based pocket sanitiser whenever they step out.
- Change your clothes after returning to home from public places, wash your hands and take a shower
- All people must be confined to their homes, and should not step out except in cases of emergency.
- All public transportation, including autos should be stopped.
- As prevention is better than cure, the state government should bring awareness to people to build immunity levels by consuming protein and nutrient-rich foods.
- In earlier cases, grocery stores, meat stalls and vegetable markets have turned out to be super spreaders of COVID-19. It is for this reason, that citizens must take adequate safety measures on their own in this regard.
- Vegetables, milk and other essentials should be handled by wearing gloves. They should not be immediately taken inside the house. They should be left outside if possible under the sun for a few hours for the bacteria to die down on its own.
- Once you bring in the vegetables, milk packets, or other grocery items inside your house, make sure you wash them well and dry them.
- Regular physical activity benefits both the body and mind and it also helps reduce high blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and different types of cancers.
- Intake a healthy diet. Include a variety of fruits and vegetables, cut back on salt, and limit sugar intake. Drink enough water.
- Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes. This lockdown is the best time to quit the bad habits.
- As you are homebound, it is also important that along with your physical health, you also take care of your mental health. Practise yoga.
- Many practitioners of simple yoga breathing techniques reported a positive impact on them. People can also get into this habit of doing daily exercises of 'kapal bharti' and 'anulom vilom' for improved breathing which keep away throat and respiratory infections.
- A big no-no for attending parties and weddings. Call them and wish them and do you part as a concerned citizen. There are multiple reports on how parties and wedding celebrations have turned out to infect many others.
- We must also be considerate towards our domestic help during these testing times. They must be asked to stay at their homes. If your financial condition is not dire, try to pay them full salary on time.
- With the lockdown, out internet consumption has doubled. So, don't waste your valuable time in watching unnecessary videos, rather spend time by watching motivational and inspirational videos that will keep your spirits up.
- The rainy season is the most treacherous time for the rapid spread of viral infections. And mosquitoes play a monstrous part in this. Even though this has no direct connection to coronavirus pandemic, seasonal and viral illnesses can weaken one’s immunity making people highly prone for COVID-19 infections. Make sure there is no water stagnation both inside and outside your house to pre-empting mosquito breeding.
- Students need to take the online classes more seriously as studying from the comfort of home is taking away the seriousness from their curriculum. Parents need to sensitise their children in this regard, that studying from home would be the new normal under the trying COVID-19 circumstances.