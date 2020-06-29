HYDERABAD: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, the Telangana government is planning to take a decision to impose a 15-day lockdown in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in the next few days.

Telangana has recorded 983 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,419. Four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and the toll reached 247. Of the 983 new cases reported, 816 cases were registered from GHMC.

India began its coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown from March 26 so as to stop its novel coronavirus spread. However, as Unlock 1 began, and Hyderabad being a metropolitan city, people started coming out, some out for leisure and some for their livelihood. However, with speculations that a possible lockdown could begin in the city in the next coming days, it is only intelligent that we are better prepared this time.

People are far more aware and enlightened about the lockdown than they were two months ago. So, it should become a lot easier for people to prepare themselves better and brace for it. Here's how we can manage the lockdown better and the preventive steps we can take this time - individually and also what we expect from the government.