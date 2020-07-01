HYDERABAD: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Telangana government has issued a new set of guidelines for lockdown in containment zones and these new guidelines will come into force immediately. The lockdown will be extended in the containment zones in Hyderabad till July 31. All the shops in Telangana will be closed by 9.30 PM and the state has already revised night curfew timings to 9 PM- 5 AM. There is an exception for emergency services in the containment zones. However, the state lifted restrictions on inter-state movement of people. The state is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, of late. Officials said that easing of lockdown rules had contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases.

In Telangana, the number of coronavirus crossed the 16,000 mark. According to the latest updates, there are 16,339 positive coronavirus cases in Telangana and 260 people have died due to COVID-19. The majority of cases have been reported in GHMC limits. On Tuesday, 869 fresh cases have been reported in Hyderabad. 29 new cases were reported in the Rangareddy district. The viral infections are rising in GHMC limits and surrounding areas of Hyderabad. So, the government has decided to conduct more than 50,000 coronavirus tests in the areas that fall under GHMC limits. The government has been conducting coronavirus tests since June 16th. Sangareddy reported 21 cases while four cases were reported in Nirmal. Two cases each were reported in Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. Siddipet, Suryapet, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Nizamabad registered one case each. According to the bulletin released by the state, there are 8,785 active cases in Telangana.

Speaking at a review meeting, Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao said that people should not panic over the spike in the COVID-19 cases as the government is prepared to provide needed medical care to the people. On June 26th, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, several shopkeepers' associations in Hyderabad have declared a voluntary lockdown for a period of between seven and ten days.