Hyderabad: List of SNDP Projects To Be Completed By July

HYDERABAD: As per the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the monsoons might take another 3 to 4 days to arrive in Hyderabad. With just one round of heavy rains, the roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the downpour. Nalas in the city overflowed and lead to the inundation of colonies, where two people were washed away in the deluge witnessed last year.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has paced up the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works with plans to complete them before the rains arrive. As part of the exercise, senior engineers in all the GHMC zones were asked to meet the deadline without fail. But the alignments and designs had to change with the field conditions as the work began, followed by the resistance they met from the locals in certain areas.

Sources in the GHMC say that about ten Nala works are likely to be completed in the next month and a half based on the details of the works currently in progress. To that extent, the Zonal Commissioners and Chief Engineers had given their assurance of fast-tracking the works estimated to be about Rs 200 crore by the end of July.

Work Name | Estimated Cost | Date of Completion

Nagireddy Cheruvu - Kapra Cheruvy flood canal works. Rs 41 crore: (June 30)

Fox Sagar Chemical Nala, Kolkalva - Chemical Nala. Rs.95 crore: (July 15)

Modernization works of Picket Nala at Karachi Bakery (one sided). Rs.10 crores: (June 30)

Erla Pond - National Highway 65. Rs.15.58 crore: (July 15)

Isukavagu - Nakkavagu. Rs 5 crore: (July 15)

Modukula Kunta – Kotha Cheruvu. Rs 17.80 crore: (July 15)

Appacheruvu– Mulgund‌ Cheruvu. Rs 8.54 crore: (July 31)

Bathula Cheruvu - Injapur Nala. Rs.9.65 crore: (June 30)

Bandlaguda Cheruvu - Nagol Cheruvu. Rs 7.26 crore: (July 31)

Neknampur‌ Nala– Musi. Rs 24 crore: (July 31)

Meanwhile, the GHMC has formed 'monsoon emergency teams' in the city to address problems arising due to water logging and inundation during the monsoon season.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that 168 monsoon emergency teams have been constituted to work within GHMC limits and they would work from June to October.

Steps would be taken to prevent any loss of human life and also property during heavy rains, a GHMC release said on Wednesday.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that people can call the GHMC Control Room at 04021111111 and also the toll-free number 1912 for any water logging-related issues.

