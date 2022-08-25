Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao thanked outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for resolving the issue related to the allotment of housing sites for Telangana journalists here.

A Supreme Court bench headed by the CJI NV Ramana, on Thursday gave a verdict allowing the construction and acquisition of the sites allotted to journalists which were pending for a long time.

In this context, Minister KTR thanked Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana for resolving the long-standing demand of the Telangana Journalists Association. KTR tweeted that this will also help the Telangana government fulfill its promise to journalists.

The verdict of the CJI NV Ramana, who is scheduled to retire on the 26th of August, came as a relief for journalists in Hyderabad, who were demanding housing sites and allowance for house construction under the Telangana Journalist society for a long time, which was pending before the Apex Court for approval.

Telangana Media Academy Chairman TWJ President Allam Narayana and General Secretary A Maruthi Sagar thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao for taking personal initiative on behalf of the government to resolve this case quickly in the Supreme Court and to ensure housing sites allotment for the Telangana journalists.

“ I would like to extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Supreme Court & CJI Garu for clearing the long-standing demand of Telangana journalist society on house site allotments This will help Telangana Govt deliver on our promise to our Journalist friends," tweeted KTR.

