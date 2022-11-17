Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Y. Sathish Reddy has handed over a request letter to the State IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Urging for the allotment of public places for the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations in the city, Sathish Reddy has requested to allocate lands for setting up charging centers in lands belonging to TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub and T Works in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. It has been found that 28 areas of TSIIC in Hyderabad are suitable for setting up charging stations.

He also added once the department allots the places, the State Renewable Energy Development Corporation will set up DC fast charging centres at the earliest. He added, the establishment of charging stations will greatly help commuters to encourage in buying electric vehicles and thus increasing the E-Mobility in the state. Y Sathish Reddy said that Minister KTR has responded positively to the matter and assured full support as always. Sathish Reddy also reminded that the TS Govt under the leadership of KCR is committed to promoting electric vehicles in view of pollution control and encouraging sustainable commuting and is giving high priority to environmental protection.

He said that special measures are already being taken to increase the use of electric vehicles. As part of this, for the first time in the country, the Telangana government has made all the arrangements for the Formula E race in Hyderabad. Sathish Reddy said that this event is going to be held in February. He also added this event is surely going to increase the awareness of electric vehicle usage in the state and also in the country.

Y Sathish Reddy said that 292 EV charging centers have already been set up in Hyderabad with the cooperation of the state government & is making efforts to set up more charging stations in public places i.e. airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking places, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations and in tourist areas. He said that TSREDCO has identified 1301 areas across the state for further establishments.

