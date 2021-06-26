Hyderabad: KTR Opens Covid Command Centre Amid Third Wave Fears

Minister KTR inaugurated Covid Command Center in Hyderabad in preparedness to fight the potential Covid 3rd wave

Minister KTR inaugurated a Covid Command Center set up at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare premises today. Telangana Government has built this Centre as part of its preparedness to fight the potential Covid 3rd wave.

Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries Sri Jayesh Ranjan, Health Secretary Sri Rizvi, Secretary Disaster Management Rahul Bojja, Director of IIHFW Alugu Varshini and other officials were present on the occasion.

Minister KTR observed that the control room would enable the administration in taking complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all the data related to Covid 19. It will also provide citizens a reliable forum where they can air their apprehensions and seek medical guidance.

The minister was briefed about the executive dashboard which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track. A data analytics and artificial intelligence driven system which can help the officials in taking decisions regarding all Covid related demand, supply status and optimal allocation mechanisms was also explained in detail. The control room would consist of a command centre, call centre, telemedicine etc.

Later, the Minister also inaugurated the Call Centre set up in the same premises. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about all the Covid related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalization requirements etc. Minister congratulated the service providers and the staff manning the call centre for their support.