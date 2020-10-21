The Telangana government started distribution of financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the families hit by rains. On Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and other MLAs visited Shaikpet, Nadeem Colony, Lingojiguda and Nagole and inquired about the welfare of the victims. KTR handed over cheques to the victims and said that all the assistance provided at present was only for immediate relief and further assistance would be provided to those whose houses were partially or completely damaged in the floods. The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week.

KTR said that financial aid would reach to 3 to 4 lakh families in flood-hit areas in and around Hyderabad. MLAs, corporators, other people's representatives, residential welfare associations and NGOs have been asked to work together to help the government. He advised people to be careful as there is possibility of heavy rainfall in the next two days. He was accompanied by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Danam Nagender, Sudhir Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and others.

KTR who held a meeting with MLAs and MLCs from the city, suggested that they supervise the relief and restoration works and be with the people for the next 10 days.. The city, battered by incessant rains since last week leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas, witnessed another wet day with several parts receiving intermittent showers. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) advised citizens to stay indoors unless unavoidable. The GHMCs Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management Vishwajit Kampati tweeted that Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were clearing water stagnations and tree falls in view of the heavy rains in the city.