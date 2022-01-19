Hyderabad: Koti Women's College To Be Upgraded Into University

Koti Women's College in Hyderabad is going to be a University now. Yes! A day after the Cabinet Meeting, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday and decided to upgrade Koti Women's College into a University.

Koti Women's College is being operated as the Osmania University’s constituent college, has the University Grants Commission’s autonomous status and National Assessment and Accreditation Council grade as well.

Telangana state government has felt that Koti Women’s College has the eligibility to be upgraded into Women’s University. Over 4,000 students are studying in the college. According to the Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, once the Koti Women's College is turned into a university, more number of girl students could be admitted. Sabitha asked officials to prepare proposals for upgrading the college into a university and directed them to give a detailed report as soon as possible.

Recently, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the education minister to set up a university exclusively for women. The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the setting up of Telangana Forest University. The Telangana government also decided to come up with legislation to introduce the English medium in government schools from the next academic year and regulate fees in private schools and colleges.

