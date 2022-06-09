Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, performed a Complex Liver Transplant surgery on a 49-year-old police constable, who was suffering from HBV-related DCLD liver ailment. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of Fatigue, Loss of Appetite, initially followed by Jaundice, and later by Abdomen Distention. Upon performing certain tests, doctors diagnosed that the patient was suffering from Hepatitis-B virus related decompensated liver disease. He needed a liver transplant.

The patient, Srinivas, resident of Tirupati, was aware that the hospital had a competent transplant team and well-equipped transplant OT and ICU capable of dealing with difficult cases. However, he had to wait for four months before the transplant could be done.

“Decompensated cirrhosis is an advanced stage of cirrhosis. Cirrhosis refers to scarring of the liver. When this scarring becomes severe, the liver loses its strength to function properly. Since he was waiting for four months, as soon as we got hold of a candidate of the same blood group, O+, we conducted the surgery,” said Dr. Rajasekhar Perumalla, Senior Hepato Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon, and Director - Hepatobiliary & Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals used the ROTEM-based technology for minimal transfusion of required blood products.

“In the run-up to the surgery, we faced many challenges, such as low platelet count, coagulopathy, and infection. During surgery, the patient had severe bleeding due to high portal hypertension. Post-surgery the patient was managed well and discharged on the 13th day,” Dr. Rajasekhar added.

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Rajashekar Perumalla, Senior Hepato Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon, along with Dr. Lal Meher Pradeep, Senior Anaesthetist - Liver Transplant, and Dr. Shravan, Senior Anaesthetist - Liver Transplant. All these doctors have been treating such difficult cases for the past 20 years with negligible mortality and morbidity.

