Hyderabad: Junior College Principal Held for Harassment of Minor Girl Student

A private junior college principal was arrested by Hayathnagar police on Friday on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl student.

The police said Loka Satya Narasimha Rao, 47, principal of Gowthami Junior College, allegedly harassed a girl student over phone. He reportedly took the girl to a cinema and allegedly misbehaved with her. The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes.

The parents of the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint, leading to his arrest.

The Hayathnagar police booked the accused under section 354 of IPC( Indian Penal Code), and under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

